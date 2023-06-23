During the presentation of his opinion on the tax reform, deputy Aguinaldo Ribeiro (PP-PB) said that it is important for the Chamber to settle the vote on the tax reform before the parliamentary recess, so that the Senate has equal time to discuss the issue. He considers that, as the topic has already been widely discussed in Congress, and that the text can be approved in both Houses. “I have sense from the senators that there is willingness to approve the tax reform”, he said.

The post Aguinaldo: Senators have a sense of willingness to approve the tax reform appeared first in ISTOÉ DINHEIRO.

