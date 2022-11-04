A friendly tour of the Region of Murcia, due to its closeness and good harmony with its director, JJ Serrano, well known and appreciated by ‘amateur’ players
Although it was known unofficially, it was not until the end of October when the Royal Spanish Golf Federation officially announced that the Senior Men’s Professional Championship will be held this year at the Aguilón Golf course. A friendly tour of the Region of Murcia, due to its closeness and good harmony with its director, JJ Ser
#Aguilón #home #Senior #Professionals #Championship
Leave a Reply