In this second episode of the podcast The Evening, the journalist Salvador Camarena analyzes the siege experienced by Aguililla, a town of 15,000 inhabitants in the mountains of Michoacán, trapped under the violence of different organized crime groups. With the collaboration of the EL PAÍS journalist sent to the area Pablo Ferri and the security analyst Alejandro Hope, Camarena investigates the forced displacement, the lack of State participation, the visit of the apostolic nuncio and the role of the National Guard in this population, which has become a ground zero for violence.

LISTEN TO IT ON YOUR FAVORITE PLATFORM

You can listen to it on Spotify if you click here, also in YouTube by clicking here. And if you have an iPhone or an iPad, click here to listen to it on Apple Podcasts.

Subscribe here to newsletter of EL PAÍS México and receive all the informative keys of the current situation of this country