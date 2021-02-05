The Alcorcón has lived a hard week in terms of the results after the defeats ‘in extremis’ against Albacete and Málaga, and news regarding the signings with the arrival of Nwakali, Embalo and Xisco Jiménez.

Potters They are second division bottoms, but they are showing themselves to be a very competitive team and they are only three points out of the qualifying pot. Juan Aguilera has participated in 703 minutes spread over 11 games. The midfielder acknowledged that the week had not been easy after the last two defeats “We have had two games that we have not been able to carry out. In our situation every point matters. We are one game away from getting out of the pot and we need two or three wins in a row. This week has been long. We have talked a lot with the Mister. The day of the game and the day after it was difficult, but on the second day of training we were only thinking about Ponferradina”.

With 20 points, Anquela’s team is three away from salvation. “The nine consecutive defeats at the start are a slab that we will carry all year. The Second Division is very long and we have the exit of the well there. The path is clear to us, to compete as we have been doing ”.

Aguilera reminded us of the last two meetings: “We are competing and alive in every match. Against Albacete an invented penalty prevented us from adding. Against Malaga in the last play we went to the attack with more heart than head and it cost us the defeat ”.

Ponferradina is fighting for the playoff and comes from losing against Zaragoza. Aguilera highlighted his attack men “He plays with two strong, fast and very dangerous points. We will need to defend very well. We have to play a very long game and take advantage of the chances we generate, although it is true that it is difficult for us to see the opposite goal ”.

With only 13 goals in favor is the team that manages to score the fewest: “It is true that it is an aspect to improve. But the goal thing belongs to the whole team. Not just from the attack people. In this Club everything is a question of the team, we must all add up in attack ”.

Aguilera has already participated in 11 games. 674 of the 703 minutes he has played have been with Anquela. He has already participated in as many games as last year and is that the midfielder suffered the ordeal of injuries last season. “The small, back-to-back injuries have prevented me from showing my 100%. Last season was tough for me. Anquela knows me from other past seasons and has given me confidence. I’m trying to help the team every minute I play”, He commented.

On Monday, February 8 at 7:00 p.m. in El Toralín, Ponferradina-Alcorcón.