Saturday, August 5, 2023, 11:04 p.m.



Águilas was flooded again on the night of this festive Saturday with the great parade of the Summer Carnival, in which troupes and floats made the thousands of residents and tourists who came to watch the event vibrate. Apotheosis of joy, color and good humor that spread through the different catering establishments, which set up bars with music outside to serve the public.

On the other hand, the 2024 Carnival Character Election Gala was held on Friday. Mar Muñoz, from the La Clank rock, was elected Mussona; Ani Castillo, from World Fantasy, will be Doña Cuaresma; David Martínez, from La Movida Aguileña, will represent Don Carnal; and Alicia Segado, also from World Fantasy, will be the Muse. The children’s characters are: Álvaro Navarro (Mussona), Belén Corbalán (Cuaresma), Alba Buendía (Musa) and Asen Rodríguez (Don Carnal).