The Platform in Defense of Public Health of Area III, established a few days ago in Águilas, celebrates its first assembly this Tuesday, at 8:00 p.m., in the House of Culture. The objective is to analyze the situation in the municipality and start working on a mobilization in defense of public health, the platform reported yesterday in a statement. In Lorca, the protest already has a date: the next day 22, at the gates of the new Margarita Lozano auditorium.

The Health Area III, which includes the municipalities of Lorca, Águilas, Puerto Lumbreras, Totana and Aledo, demands the improvement of health care, reduce waiting lists and strengthen the infrastructure of the region. Águilas thus joins the initiative promoted two weeks ago in Lorca, a neighboring city with which it shares a decalogue of claims, with special emphasis on the prompt construction of the Comprehensive High Resolution Center (CIAR) of Águilas, whose purpose is to provide “a solution more effectively to the demands of users, and avoid appointments and trips by having in the same center the spaces and equipment necessary to carry out diagnostic tests».

OTHER DEMANDS More hours

Reopening of health centers in the afternoon.

Peripheral offices

Maintenance of the service during the summer season.

Staff increase

in all health centers.

ambulances

Improvement of service in transfers.

The Ministry of Health detailed in April, when it announced the award of the works, that the CIAR will have fifteen specialty consultations, two operating rooms, a primary care emergency service (SUAP) and the 061 base, mental health unit and physiotherapy. The high resolution center will house a specialties area where the Otorhinolaryngology, General Surgery, Traumatology, Ophthalmology, Cardiology, Internal Medicine and Endocrinology consultations will be located, as well as multi-purpose consultations, a plaster room and special examinations and an oral care area .

The reinforcement of the workforce and the reduction of the waiting lists are also among the demands of the citizens



In this regard, the platform acknowledges that the site has been conditioned and the works have been awarded, but “after putting up some booths in June, no other movement has been seen by the construction company. They told us about the CIAR de Águilas as the most important investment in the Autonomous Community in health matters, when they announced its construction in 2017, and not a single brick has yet been placed on the site, ”they reproach.

Diagnostic tests



Among the other joint demands that complete the decalogue is compliance with the legal deadlines on waiting lists. For surgical interventions, the regulations establish 150 calendar days; 50, for first specialized care consultations and 30 calendar days for first diagnostic or therapeutic tests.

The platforms in defense of public health also request the reopening of health centers in the afternoon and the maintenance of the service in peripheral clinics during the summer period.

The increase in personnel, as well as the quarterly meeting of the Area III Health Table by the SMS to assess compliance with the health needs that are part of this decalogue. In the constitutive session, held on November 7, Luis López and Gabriel Lozano were appointed provisional spokespersons.