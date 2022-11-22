Golden Eagles he lives a dream from which they do not want to wake up: they are having their best season since they were promoted to the first division. With an ideal score of 9 out of 9, they command the home run B of the League and are one victory away from qualifying for a final for the first time.

That is why those from Rionegro do not relax and with several days of preparation they were ready to face Independiente Medellín today at the Atanasio Girardot stadium (8:35 pm Win +).

The player Robinson Flores is looking forward to this match and hopes to contribute to the team to obtain the necessary result. “It’s been a long week, we’ve worked well, hard, adjusting parts and adding tools to face the next match,” he said.

Regarding the match, the left winger indicated that “we live this game as if it were another final, we play with them at home, we know some of their shortcomings, but it is a new game, we must attack their weaknesses.”

Medellín, all or nothing

All or nothing, Deportivo Independiente Medellín must win in the three remaining dates in the home runs if they want to be a finalist. David González, a powerful coach, knows what is at stake and this Tuesday against Águilas Doradas will be a game with no margin for error.

“From the tactical part, it changes in the way that Luciano (Pons) can offer us, from the collective to reach the opposite goal, then, we must have the mentality of going to look for the result, reducing the spaces for the rival and have more control of the ball. Afterwards, it is to use the same game idea that brought us here and we cannot abandon it ”.

Recalling the previous meeting, González said that “Águilas did not make us look bad, the approach was consistent with what was done. The rival had more of the ball, but it did not worry us. If we reduced spaces, they couldn’t find to create scoring situations,” he said.

