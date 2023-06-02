After concluding the regular phase of the 2023 Opening Tournament, of the Dimayor Betplay League, the semifinal homers began. This Sunday June 4th, Golden Eagles receives the National Athletic in it Alberto Grisales Stadium for Date 4 of B Group.
Both sets have just seen their faces on Wednesday, June 1, with the purslane taking the victory by the minimum of dorlan pabon, so those from Rionegro will seek their revenge. After this result, the green country is second of B Group with five points and a difference of +1, while The Youth Team of Antioquia is last with a unit, in addition Oil Alliance he is at the top with five units and a difference of +2; finally, sports grass has three units.
Date: Sunday, June 4
location: Rionegro, Antioquia
Stadium: Alberto Grisales
Schedule: 18:05 hours
Referee: to define
Channel: Win Sports+
Online streaming: WinSports+
GOLDEN EAGLES: 1 win
NATIONAL ATHLETIC: 2 wins
TIES: 2 draws
GOLDEN EAGLES: PEPGG
NATIONAL ATHLETIC: GEGEE
Even though the team is still competing for the title, Kevin Brown sounds very strong to leave the country and join the ranks of the Blue Cross from Mexico. Thanks to his good performances with the Rionegro team, the midfielder has managed to wear the colors of the Colombia and be considered one of the best in the country in his position. The person in charge of giving the news was the journalist Diego Rueda on his Twitter account.
Goalie: jose contreras
defenses: Sebastián Rodríguez, Carlos Pestaña, Óscar Hernández, Mateo Puerta
midfielders: Kevin Castaño, Jesus Rivas, Jean Pineda
strikers: Marco Perez, Johan Caballero, Fredy Salazar
substitutes: Alex Castro, Jorge Rengifo, Auli Oliveros, Diego Valdes, Jean Franco, Diego Sánchez, Juan Valencia
As it happens with Golden Eagles, the green country He would also have casualties for the next championship, despite the home runs that are being experienced. Several players end their contract on June 30 and will not continue, in addition they would have already been notified. Is about dorlan pabon, andres roman and Christian Whiteas reported by the journalist John Philip Cadavid.
“By protocol, the clubs send the players who end their contract the termination letter, today Nacional did it with three, including Román and Pabón. The next step is to sit down with them to negotiate. Nacional intends for them to continue at the club”could be read.
Goalie: Kevin Mier
defenses: Cristián Zapata, Juan Aguirre, Danovis Banquero, Yerson Candelo
midfielders: Sebastián Gómez, Jhon Solís, Nelson Deossa, Jader Barbosa
strikers: Jefferson Duque, Dorlan Pabon
substitutes: Cristian Castro, Nelson Palacio, Chico da Costa, Jarlan Barrera, Óscar Perea, Harlen Castillo, Juan Torres
Golden Eagles 3-1 Atletico Nacional
