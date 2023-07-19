Aguilas Doradas started the first date of the Betplay League in the second semester on the right foot, after beating Junior de Barranquilla as a visitor 1-0 and thus achieving this very important victory at the Metropolitan Stadium. 🎧🎧🎧🎧🎧🎤🎤🎤🎤⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽#Golden Eagles pic.twitter.com/6OFQc6MMCP – Cristian Valencia M (@ valenciamontoy2) July 16, 2023

Atlético Nacional equalized 1-1 as a visitor against Once Caldas for the first date of the #LeagueBetplay second half of 2023, where today we were able to see a small improvement in his game and in what the coach in charge William Amaral has been proposing. 🎤🎧⚽#VamosVerde 🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/SzAGb8ZbBt – Cristian Valencia M (@ valenciamontoy2) July 17, 2023

“It was a good result; very comforting, but like everything, after victory and defeat, you have to keep working; joy lasts only 24 hours. In football, adaptation is vital, this is my seventh league and the eighth country in which I have lived. When you understand that, they can start to convey concepts. Here the guest is me and I am adapting to the circumstances; I enjoy it a lot, they have received me cordially. The team has a collective intelligence that caught my attention, they are easily seduced by challenges and that makes us very excited”said the helmsman.

“I think the key is learning to listen, one has to start from respect for the difference and when one starts from there it can reach the player, in the human, tactical and in the proposals. It is a team that has many virtues; these are the challenges that fascinate one and try to do the best possible”ended.

➕ César Farías and Hernán Darío Gómez, analyzed what was the game between Junior vs. Golden Eagles. pic.twitter.com/Kwbw6ulmRz — Win Sports TV (@WinSportsTV) July 16, 2023

According to the journalist Philip Sierrathe deal is done and released an image with Grief dressed in the colors of his new club: Borac Banja Luka, current runner-up of Bosnia. It will go on loan with an option to buy.

Another possible casualty would be the captain sebastian gomez. Apparently the Coritiba from Brazil has made an offer, since they see it as a priority for their project, as reported by the Brazilian media e globe. If he left, he would leave a big gap by being a key man in midfield.

SEBASTIAN GÓMEZ WILL NOT TRAIN THE REST OF THE WEEK WITH ATLETICO NACIONAL FOR PERSONAL REASONS pic.twitter.com/ZjKGllqJrz – Tatiana Cano Mesa (@TatianaCanoMes2) July 14, 2023