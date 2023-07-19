This Saturday, July 22, Golden Eagles receives the runner-up National Athletic in it Alberto Grisales Stadium for Date 2 of the Completion 2023 Tournament of the Dimayor Betplay League.
The Rionegro team began the semester with a visiting victory against Junior from Barranquilla for the minimum of Marco Perezwho scored from the penalty mark at minute 77. For now, he is fourth in the table with the three points.
On the side of the purslaneadded a unit when drawing 1-1 against Once Caldas in Big stick. Dayro Moreno had overtaken the locals, but neyder moreno He got the equalizer moments later. the green country is eighth.
Date: Saturday, July 22
location: Rionegro, Antioquia
Stadium: Alberto Grisales
Schedule: 3:10 p.m.
Referee: to designate
Channel: Win Sports+
Online streaming: WinSports
GOLDEN EAGLES: 1 win
NATIONAL ATHLETIC: 2 wins
TIES: 2 draws
GOLDEN EAGLES: GEPPP
NATIONAL ATHLETIC: EPEGE
The team made a good physical and tactical display to keep the three points. As a result of the good meeting, the Venezuelan coach Cesar Farias chatted with him ‘Sports Blog’ of ‘Blue Radio’ to make your feelings known.
“It was a good result; very comforting, but like everything, after victory and defeat, you have to keep working; joy lasts only 24 hours. In football, adaptation is vital, this is my seventh league and the eighth country in which I have lived. When you understand that, they can start to convey concepts. Here the guest is me and I am adapting to the circumstances; I enjoy it a lot, they have received me cordially. The team has a collective intelligence that caught my attention, they are easily seduced by challenges and that makes us very excited”said the helmsman.
“I think the key is learning to listen, one has to start from respect for the difference and when one starts from there it can reach the player, in the human, tactical and in the proposals. It is a team that has many virtues; these are the challenges that fascinate one and try to do the best possible”ended.
Goalie: Jose Contreras
defenses: Jeisson Quiñones, Jean Pestaña, Óscar Hernández, Mateo Puerta
midfielders: Guillermo Celis, Jesus Rivas, Jaen Pineda
strikers: Marco Perez, Johan Caballero, Fredy Salazar
substitutes: Moisés Villarroel, Carlos Arboleda, Jeferson Rivas, Wilson Morelo, Auli Oliveros, Juan Valencia, Tomás Salazar
After the casualties of nelson palace, Francisco Da Cosa, Christian White and brayan cordobaThere is already talk of another way out. It was known that the striker Gianfranco Pena is close to being made official by a team on the Bosnian radar.
According to the journalist Philip Sierrathe deal is done and released an image with Grief dressed in the colors of his new club: Borac Banja Luka, current runner-up of Bosnia. It will go on loan with an option to buy.
Another possible casualty would be the captain sebastian gomez. Apparently the Coritiba from Brazil has made an offer, since they see it as a priority for their project, as reported by the Brazilian media e globe. If he left, he would leave a big gap by being a key man in midfield.
Goalie: Kevin Mier
defenses: Cristián Zapata, Felipe Aguirre, Edier Ocampo, Andrés Salazar
midfielders: Nelson Deossa, John Solis, Neyder Moreno
strikers: Jefferson Duque, Alvaro Angulo, Dorlan Pabon
substitutes: Sergio Mosquera, Brahian Palacios, Jayder Asprilla, Óscar Perea, Harlen Castillo, Jhon Duque, Jader Barbosa, Sebastián Gómez
Golden Eagles 1-0 Atletico Nacional
