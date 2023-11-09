Águilas Doradas, a team that was born as Itagüí Ditaires in 2008, is experiencing the most important moment in its history. They were promoted in 2010 and had never been as close to a League title as this semester.

Already in the first tournament of this year, the team led by Lucas González at that time had surprised by finishing in first place in the round-robin phase. Unfortunately for them, they fell flat in the semifinal home run and were left empty-handed.

Now, under the command of Venezuelan coach César Farías, Águilas set a record: they are the first team in the history of short tournaments to finish the regular phase undefeated.

Águilas is also one game away from equaling the longest undefeated streak of the semi-annual championships, the 22 dates that Independiente Santa Fe went without losing between 2016 and 2017. And it is eight away from the historical record, the 29 games without defeats for Millonarios in 1999.

The Antioquians advance towards the title amid difficulties. An order from the mayor of Rionegro ordered the club to return the land occupied by its sports headquarters and the home of some minor division players.

The eviction was going to be carried out on November 2, but the management of the club’s president, Paola Salazar Olano, managed to postpone the procedure and the club will have to hand over the property on December 13, once the League ends.

Águilas also has the option of qualifying for the Copa Libertadores very close for the first time in its history. If achieved, it would be the second Colombian team to participate in a tournament without playing in a capital city.

Cortuluá had already achieved this in 2002, although, due to stadium capacity issues, it had to play its matches at the Hernán Ramírez Villegas stadium in Pereira.

