Águilas Doradas showed that they want to fight for their first star. And when everything seemed lost against Deportivo Cali, he managed to save a tie in the last play of the match in Palmaseca.

Cali had to settle for a 1-1 against Águilas Doradas, in front of 32,058 spectators who flocked to the Palmaseca stadium, to the point that the match had to be delayed half an hour because the visitors had problems getting to the match venue.

Cali’s goal came in the 85th minute, after referee Éder Vergara sanctioned a penalty for a foul by Jean Pestaña on Juan Esteban Franco in the visiting area.

Luis Fernando Sandoval, the ‘Chino’, He was in charge of collecting. He hit it hard and low, with no option for goalkeeper José David Contreras.

Águilas, who had worked well for the tie, went on top of Cali in the last minutes, but had no aim and when he hit the goal, goalkeeper Alejandro Rodríguez became a figure.

However, in the tenth minute of replacement. The winger Mateo Puerta took a rebound and sent the ball to the back of the goal to save the point and make Águilas undefeated.

The fact of the date: Águilas remains undefeated

Deportivo Cali, which entered the home runs on the last date thanks to an agonizing draw against Boyacá Chicó, confirmed its strength in Palmaseca: it completed 18 dates without losing at home.

But the fact of the day was that Águilas still hasn’t lost: they went 22 games undefeated, their best streak since playing in A, and equaled the mark for short tournaments, which Santa Fe has had since 2016-17.

