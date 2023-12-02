You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Golden Eagles
Golden Eagles Press and Archive EL TIEMPO
Golden Eagles
He achieved a great victory against Tolima on date 5 of group A.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
Golden Eagles They fell flat in Group A of the League and were left without a chance to go to the final, after their great season. However, it has a huge prize.
The Antioquian team defeated the leader of the Deportes Tolima group this Saturday, 0-1, with a goal from the attacker Wilson Morelo.
Those points were no longer enough to go to the final, but they were enough to ensure their place in the next edition of the Copa Libertadores.
Águilas reached 90 points for the year, which shows an extraordinary campaign by the team that in the second semester is led by César Farias.
With this figure, the team has already become unattainable and is not taking any risks in the annual table, so it will play in the main club tournament for the first time in its history.
Millonarios are also classified for the Copa Libertadores, as champion of the first semester; Nacional, as champion of the Colombia Cup, and the champion of the second semester is expected.
💛🦅 HISTORICAL, FOR THE FIRST TIME IN OUR HISTORY WE WILL DISPUTE THE @Libertadores
Thank you to everyone who makes this dream and this feat possible. We will be worthy representatives of Colombia on the continent 🏆 pic.twitter.com/yF2V02v4c0
— Golden Eagles (@AguilasDoradas) December 3, 2023
SPORTS
More sports news
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Águilas #Doradas #qualifies #time #history #Copa #Libertadores