Golden Eagles They fell flat in Group A of the League and were left without a chance to go to the final, after their great season. However, it has a huge prize.

The Antioquian team defeated the leader of the Deportes Tolima group this Saturday, 0-1, with a goal from the attacker Wilson Morelo.



Those points were no longer enough to go to the final, but they were enough to ensure their place in the next edition of the Copa Libertadores.

Águilas Doradas has already qualified. Photo: Mauricio Moreno. TIME

Águilas reached 90 points for the year, which shows an extraordinary campaign by the team that in the second semester is led by César Farias.

With this figure, the team has already become unattainable and is not taking any risks in the annual table, so it will play in the main club tournament for the first time in its history.

Millonarios are also classified for the Copa Libertadores, as champion of the first semester; Nacional, as champion of the Colombia Cup, and the champion of the second semester is expected.

💛🦅 HISTORICAL, FOR THE FIRST TIME IN OUR HISTORY WE WILL DISPUTE THE @Libertadores Thank you to everyone who makes this dream and this feat possible. We will be worthy representatives of Colombia on the continent 🏆 pic.twitter.com/yF2V02v4c0 — Golden Eagles (@AguilasDoradas) December 3, 2023

