Saturday, April 8, 2023
Águilas Doradas gave Once Caldas and Cali a hand in a fight not to be relegated

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 8, 2023
in Sports
Águilas Doradas gave Once Caldas and Cali a hand in a fight not to be relegated


Once Caldas vs. Golden Eagles

Once Caldas vs. Golden Eagles: celebration of the visitor.

Photo:

Dimayor – Vizzor Image

Once Caldas vs. Golden Eagles: celebration of the visitor.

The Rionegro team also partially reached first place in the 2023-I League.

A goal by Diego Valdés, celebrated not only in Rionegro, but also in Manizales and Cali, allowed Águilas Doradas to defeat Atlético Huila 2-1, in a result that moved the league table of positions and also the relegation table.

The victory of those led by Lucas González leaves Águilas as the leader of the League, at least until this Saturday, when Millonarios receives Independiente Medellín in Bogotá.

The game had an hour delay in the start of the second stage, due to a very strong downpour that flooded the field of the Alberto Grisales stadium, in Rionegro.

Before the suspension of the game, Johan Caballero put Águilas ahead and the Brazilian Marcus Vinicius partially equalized for Huila.

Huila, for now, returns to the relegation zone

The result of this Friday leaves Huila in the relegation zone againAt least until the next day. Alianza Petrolera, also temporarily, once again maintains its place in the first category.

Alianza will receive Independiente Santa Fe in Barrancabermeja on Sunday. For their part, the two all-timers who are engaged in the relegation zone will have action on Saturday.

Once Caldas will be local against Unión Magdalena, the other team that would go to B today (2 pm). For its part, Deportivo Cali will receive La Equidad at 6:20 in the afternoon.

SPORTS

