Aguilas Doradas and Pasto, loose tie game that was played in two days

Golden Eagles and Grass They tied 0-0 in the match that was completed this Sunday and was suspended on Saturday due to a torrential downpour.

The match was part of the second date of the Colombian soccer semifinal home runs, in group A.

(Piqué and Clara Chía: the big problem they staged in a jewelry store) (Shakira: the photo that explodes in networks and that Piqué will not like at all)

No damage

Both teams tried to go for the victory and the game became very even for the most part, but neither was fine in definition to open the scoring.

With a pale goalless draw at halftime, in the second half a little more intensity was promised and although the intensity increased due to the good weather in Rionegro, they began to reach the goal, but the one who tried to reach the goal was Pasto, who he looked better on the field.

At the end of the game, the locals once again disturbed the rival field, but they found no ideas and found themselves very limited to reach the rival goal with danger.

Águilas and Pasto signed the tie and the result leaves the team from Rionegro very complicated, since they barely reached a point in homer A, while Pasto reached 2 units and for the moment, they are second in the area.

(Reinaldo Rueda exploded: he came out of the statements of James Rodríguez)

(Video: this was the brutal fall in the final stage of the Giro d’Italia)