Golden Eagles vs. Junior
Taken from the Win Sports + broadcast
Those from Rionegro did not secure their place in the Libertadores. The visitors, resigned.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
Águilas Doradas lost one more option to ensure qualification for the Copa Libertadores for the first time in its historyby drawing at home 1-1 against Junior at the Alberto Grisales stadium, in Rionegro.
Equality is not of much use to Junior either, who was left with seven points and could be five behind the lead, if Tolima beats Cali in Palmaseca. The team led by César Farías has already been eliminated.
Both teams offered an open match, as they arrived alive for the fourth day of group A. On the Águilas side, a victory confirmed their classification to the 2024 Copa Libertadores through the reclassification table; On the part of Junior, the victory was necessary to not give an advantage to Tolima, leader of the home run.
At minute 64 came the first goal of the night: Carlos Bacca scored 0-1 for Junior, in a play that had to be reviewed by the VAR, since Águilas protested for a possible foul in their favor, in the action prior to the junior annotation.
However, the joy and the advantage did not last long: in the 69th minute, Jeison Quiñones scored with a great goal to tie Águilas 1-1.
The match, always even, was emotional at the end, but the result did not change. Now Tolima can take advantage of Junior’s slip to get closer to qualifying for the final.
News in development.
SPORTS
With Futbolred
