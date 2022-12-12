Águilas Doradas already has the replacement of Leonel Álvarez as DT

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
eagles vs. Grass in group B of the League.
Juan Augusto Cardona
eagles vs. Grass in group B of the League.
The club will play the South American Cup in 2023.
December 12, 2022, 10:38 AM
Golden Eagles It was one of the revelation teams of the BetPlay League 2022-II. The Antioquia club began to put together its process to continue being a protagonist in the next season.
Leonel Alvarez, the technician who took them to the top, is no longer here, he left for Cuzco scientist and the club is already searching for his replacement, who will have the goal of having a good campaign in the Copa Suramericana and ratifying his moment in the local tournament.
Journalist Henry Jimenez He pointed out that the former coach of Jaguares de Córdoba, Alexis Márquez, He has a principle of agreement with the Rionegro team and would be close to signing as a new strategist.
According to the information, the 46-year-old coach could sign until December 2023, but they are still in talks and the signature is missing to make the contract official.
December 12, 2022, 10:38 AM
