Monday, December 12, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Águilas Doradas already has the replacement of Leonel Álvarez as DT

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 12, 2022
in Sports
0


close

Golden Eagles

eagles vs. Grass in group B of the League.

Photo:

Juan Augusto Cardona

eagles vs. Grass in group B of the League.

The club will play the South American Cup in 2023.

Golden Eagles It was one of the revelation teams of the BetPlay League 2022-II. The Antioquia club began to put together its process to continue being a protagonist in the next season.

See also  Live: Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II; This is how the preparations progress

Leonel Alvarez, the technician who took them to the top, is no longer here, he left for Cuzco scientist and the club is already searching for his replacement, who will have the goal of having a good campaign in the Copa Suramericana and ratifying his moment in the local tournament.

(This is how they expelled a Croatian model, a sensation in Qatar, from the stadium, video)
(‘What are you looking at, fool?’: they reveal what nobody saw of the ‘fight’ between Messi and Weghorst)

Journalist Henry Jimenez He pointed out that the former coach of Jaguares de Córdoba, Alexis Márquez, He has a principle of agreement with the Rionegro team and would be close to signing as a new strategist.

According to the information, the 46-year-old coach could sign until December 2023, but they are still in talks and the signature is missing to make the contract official.
(Dibu Martínez did it: they reveal a controversial strategy to eliminate the Netherlands)

See also  LIVE GP Australia, Leclerc and Ferrari on the attack, Red Bull lurking. The start at 7

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Águilas #Doradas #replacement #Leonel #Álvarez

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

The political scientist called the demand for the Russian Federation to comply with the decisions of the ECHR as a lever of pressure

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result