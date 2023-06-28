The Águilas del América team begins activity next Friday, June 30, when it opens amenities upon receiving the visit of the Juarez Braves.
The American team wants to get rid of the thorn that stuck in them after being eliminated in the semifinal of the previous tournament against their staunch rival.
Now, the team led by the Brazilian technical director André Jardine has already turned the page and is focused on what is to come, and as is customary, the Americanista team is one of the favorites to take the title of the contest. .
Regarding the issue of the injured, until now the Uruguayan footballer jonathan rodriguez is in dry dock for a knee operationwhich will keep him away from professional courts indefinitely.
Until now, “Cabecita” Rodríguez becomes the only loss due to injury for the Coapa squad. For their part, in regard to suspensions, there are no players sanctioned for this commitment on the first date.
For now, it will be next Friday, June 30, when América and Bravos de Juárez open amenities in this new contest. You can enjoy the game at 7:00 p.m. on the Azteca Stadium field, and it will be broadcast through the TUDN and Channel 5 signal.
