Mexicali.- Venados de Mazatlán saw how his relay once again spoiled an advantage Y mexicali he managed a rally of five in the seventh, to win the game 6-3.

Anthony Giansanti, was the figure with four producedwhile Marco Rivas failed to maintain the advantage, of some Venados who already see the basement closely in the second round, after spinning their fifth defeat.

Just in the second drop, Anthony Giansantti damaged the shipments of Héctor Villalobos, with a home run through the entire left field, with which Mexicali went up 1-0.

For the sixth, Mazatlán was finally able to score, when Félix Pérez singled to the center and sent Leo Germán, who had received a passport, to the plate.

Then it was Leo Reginatto, the one who produced the 2-1, with the central defender uncatchable, for Ramón Ríos to ring, in addition Félix Pérez anchored himself in the anteroom.

Luis Jiménez continued with the offense with a fly ball to the left, for Pérez to make it 3-1.

Mexicali responded in the seventhbefore a relay for oblivion, once again by Marco Rivas, and against a Raúl de los Reyes who prescribed two bases already when the house was full, to see how the game was tied.

First, Niko Vasquez received a pass and Leo Heras scored as a wheelie, the next turn, Reynaldo Rodríguez was also patient and managed to receive a base, so that Carlos Arellano reached promised land with a tie at three.

Anthony Giasanti arrived with a full house and hit a single to the center, with which he cleaned the pads, and with it, Luis Santos, Niko Vasquez and Reynaldo Rodríguez arrived at the plate, for a 6-3 score before the jubilation of the fans in the park.

Eduardo Vera pitched for five innings, where they didn’t score a run, they gave him four hits, he had three strikeouts and one base.

Isaac Jiménez, Daniel Flores, who came out with the victory (1-0, 2.55), Ernesto Zaragoza and Jesús Cruz, who came out with the rescue, came to take over for the feathered.

For Venados, Héctor Villalobos was on the mound for five episodes, he was scored only once, he was given three two hits, he gave three bases and four strikeouts.

Gerardo Gutierrez, Marco Rivas (0-2, 4.89), who lost the game Raúl de los Reyes, Demetrio Gutiérrez, Daniel Cruz, arrived later, but they could not keep Villalobos from winning.

Today, at 8:30 p.m., the second of the series will be played when Casey Harman takes the mound for Venados, against the rookie Onelki García.