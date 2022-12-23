Guasave, Sinaloa.- A four-score rally, led by a two-run triple by Leonardo Heras, led to Águilas de Mexicali to a 9-5 victory over Algodoneros de Guasave in 12 innings and incidentally taking the game of honor in the penultimate series of the 2022-2023 campaign of the Arco Mexicana del Pacífico League.

With that result, both teams were left with an identical record of 14-13 in wins and losses.

The hill

Eduardo Vera opened for the frontiers and was followed by Manuel Chávez, Ernesto Zaragoza, Seth Blair, Jesús Cruz, Isaac Jiménez, Álex Delgado, who took the win, and Jake Sánchez finished.

Miguel Aguilar from Nayarit started for the Blue and Whites and pitched five innings of pitch work. He handed over the mound to Iván Izaguirre from Guasavía, Felipe Arredondo, Jeff Ibarra, Brandon Koch, Carlos Morales, the defeated Alejandro Barraza and Ariel Gracia.

the offensive

The feathered ones made the race of the pool in the first episode when Niko Vásquez in a busy ball sent Norberto Obeso to the plate, who had reached the bases with hits to left.

At the end of the same inning, Algodoneros tied the game at one run, here César Puello started the shootout with a double to the left field and later went down to home plate on a busy ball by Joey Terdoslavich.

The Águila gentlemen made two more in the fourth roll, where Xorge Carrillo reached on an error by first baseman Joey Terdoslavich and produced one, and Walter Ibarra grounded into a double play and sent one more on the spikes of Leonardo Heras.

The blue and whites got into the game in the sixth base when a couple of “stripes” came together, firstly Ramón Ramírez, who went 6-6 in the duel, with a hit to the center he sent Jesús Castillo and Héctor Hernández to the plate with a passport with the bases loaded, brought one more to tie the game at three runs.

In the seventh, David Harris with a squeeze play sent Esteban Quiroz to the cash register.

Águilas in the eighth made two more, where Carlos Muñoz chartered one and Xorge Carrillo sent out Alonzo Harris after César Puello lost a fly ball.

The blues in the eighth tied the game at five runs with a home run by Ramón Ramírez.