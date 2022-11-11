Saturday, November 12, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Águilas confirms where the match against Medellín will finally be played

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 11, 2022
in Sports
0


close

Golden Eagles

grass vs. Eagles.

grass vs. Eagles.

The team considered the possibility of changing venues for this duel.

Golden Eagles is the surprising leader of group B in the semi-finals of the League, after beating America and Pasto. His next challenge will be Medellín.

Days prior to this game, there was controversy over the possibility that Águilas would change venues and, due to an economic factor, play at home at Atanasio Girardot, home of the DIM, which practically implies investing the venue.

This already cost the former Dimayor manager his job, when the change of venue for the América Cortuluá match was authorized in the all-against-all phase.

They stay in their nest

Well, Águilas confirmed in a statement that although this change was intended, due to a purely financial issue, the decision is to play at his usual home, the Alberto Grisales StadiumSaturday at 7 pm

SPORTS

more sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Águilas #confirms #match #Medellín #finally #played

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

"The Sultan" tells his story at the "Sharjah Exhibition"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.