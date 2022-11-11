Águilas confirms where the match against Medellín will finally be played

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
grass vs. Eagles.
grass vs. Eagles.
The team considered the possibility of changing venues for this duel.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
November 11, 2022, 10:59 AM
Golden Eagles is the surprising leader of group B in the semi-finals of the League, after beating America and Pasto. His next challenge will be Medellín.
Days prior to this game, there was controversy over the possibility that Águilas would change venues and, due to an economic factor, play at home at Atanasio Girardot, home of the DIM, which practically implies investing the venue.
This already cost the former Dimayor manager his job, when the change of venue for the América Cortuluá match was authorized in the all-against-all phase.
They stay in their nest
Well, Águilas confirmed in a statement that although this change was intended, due to a purely financial issue, the decision is to play at his usual home, the Alberto Grisales StadiumSaturday at 7 pm
SPORTS
more sports news
November 11, 2022, 10:59 AM
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Águilas #confirms #match #Medellín #finally #played
Leave a Reply