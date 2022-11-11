Águilas confirms where the match against Medellín will finally be played

Golden Eagles is the surprising leader of group B in the semi-finals of the League, after beating America and Pasto. His next challenge will be Medellín.

Days prior to this game, there was controversy over the possibility that Águilas would change venues and, due to an economic factor, play at home at Atanasio Girardot, home of the DIM, which practically implies investing the venue.

This already cost the former Dimayor manager his job, when the change of venue for the América Cortuluá match was authorized in the all-against-all phase.

They stay in their nest

Well, Águilas confirmed in a statement that although this change was intended, due to a purely financial issue, the decision is to play at his usual home, the Alberto Grisales StadiumSaturday at 7 pm

