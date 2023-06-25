Sunday, June 25, 2023, 1:16 p.m.



Agents of the Local Police of Águilas and lifeguards from the surveillance device have evacuated bathers on the beaches of Colonia and Poniente this Sunday morning, which have been closed due to a punctual discharge of wastewater. A breakdown that occurred at dawn in the municipal treatment plant due to an electrical failure has caused an overflow that reached the sea through the Rambla del Charco, as reported to LA VERDAD by the mayoress of the municipality, Mari Carmen Moreno.

The discharge reached the beach very cushioned “and almost absorbed by the bed of sand of the riverbed”, details the mayoress, “but it has been decided to close the beaches as a precaution, and mark them with red flags, after maintaining contact with the director General of Public Health”. Samples have already been taken and tomorrow health technicians from the Autonomous Community will attend.

Moreno laments the poor state of the treatment plant, “an infrastructure that is already forty years old and that was built to serve a population of 32,000 inhabitants, when in Águilas there are already 36,000 registered people, not counting the floating population, and that in summer we will reach 90,000 or 100,000.” The mayoress plans to offer a press conference tomorrow at the municipal treatment plant to demand that the regional administration assume the construction of a new wastewater treatment infrastructure.