Mexicali.- With a pitch to Niko Vásquez in the closing of the tenth inning with the bases loaded under the pitches of Miguel Aguilar, Eagles of Mexicali beat Algodoneros de Guasave 2-1in order to equalize the series with one victory per side within the 2022-2023 season of the Mexican Pacific Arch League.

The Cotton growers with this setback will share second position with Águilas and Venados with a record of six wins and four setbacks.

pitchers

Jeff Kinley opened the match for the Blue and Whites, who stayed in the center of the diamond for five and two-thirds innings, he issued a passport and adorned his streamer with seven chocolates. He was relieved by Felipe Arredondo, Rafael Córdova, Carlos Morales, Alejandro Barraza, the loser Jeff Ibarra and Miguel Aguilar Manuel Chávez, he started for the cachanillas and worked five innings with no hits and no run, he gave away a walk and struck out five Algodoneros, followed by Daniel Flores, Mario Jiménez, Nick Gardewine, Jake Sánchez and the winner Manuel Valdez

the offensive

Algodoneros broke the no-hit and no-run in the sixth inning, first José Heberto Félix received a walk opening set, Jorge Flores was dominated, Alejandro Ortiz singled to the left and Ángel Erro with a grounder to the second mat sent Félix to the pentagon with the run of the pool

Águilas tied the game in the bottom of the eighth, when Anthony Giansanti reached the bases on an error by Orlando Piña and sent Coco Montes home with the equalizing streak.

the feathered ones they sealed the victory in the tenth inningHere Scott Schelber, Anthony Giansanti and Chris Roberson linked hits to congest the mats, marking the departure of reliever Jeff Ibarra and Niko Vásquez was hit by Miguel Aguilar to send Schelber to the promised land with the “line” of victory.

The bad

Third baseman Orlando Piña, from Algodoneros, had a bad day defensively, committing three mistakes.

they lower the curtain

The third of the series will start at 5:00 p.m., Sinaloa time, where the Algodoneros manager will send Nico Tellache to the mound and Eduardo Vera will do it for Águilas.