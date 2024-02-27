It was not an easy task for Golden Eagles qualify for the third round of the Libertadores Cup, visited the city of Bragança Paulista (Brazil) to face Bragantino, a Brazilian team that since the draw was known started as the favorite to win the key; However, the team Hernán Darío Gómez He went to do his job, he extended the definition to the point of penalties, but he was eliminated.

All the odds and statistics were against the Antioquia club after last week's 0-0 draw at home in the stadium. Athanasius Girardot. The second leg was a tough challenge for Águilas, who were making their debut in the international competition. In the second leg, a goal could be decisive to unbalance the key, but the Colombians did a large part of the task in the 180 minutes of play that ended goalless.

Everything was decided from the white spot of the penalty, but the Colombian team suffered the pressure of the environment and was eliminated against a Bragantino with few ideas, but qualified for the third round. The penalty shootout series ended 4-3 in favor of the Brazilians.

Despite the defeat, those led by Hernán Darío Gómez They left prematurely Conmebol Libertadores, but they say goodbye with their heads held high. Águilas Doradas showed personality in their first big challenge in the Libertadores. He defended himself with a lot of order, desire and concentration.

The Antioquian team did not get behind, but it was a short and compact team, which tried to pressure and counterattack. Bragantino He had possession of the ball, but did not find many spaces, since Águilas, with three center backs and two full backs, knew how to control the width of the field.

The endurance of the golden team was mixed with the anxiety of the Bragantinowho did not know how to decipher the defensive system of the Colombian rival.

Thus, everything was decided in the series of penalties, in which Águilas missed the first penalty with Jhon Fredy Salazar, which conditioned the round, because from that moment on everyone scored in each collection. Yéiler Góez also failed, and Red Bull Bragantino won 4-3.

