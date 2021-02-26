Aguila Saleh calls for the representation of all Libyan regions in the upcoming government

Today, Friday, the President of the Libyan Parliament, Agila Saleh, called on the Prime Minister-designate, Abdel Hamid Dabaiba, to take into account the representation of all the country in forming his prospective government.

“I tell the prime minister to take into account, when forming, qualified people of ability, good reputation and integrity, and from all parts of the country until the desired consensus is achieved,” Saleh said at a press conference after talks with Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita in the capital, Rabat.

Saleh explained that “there are differences, everyone must participate in the authority to get out of this tunnel.”

But he added, “There is no open opposition with the intention of obstruction. All the gentlemen of parliament wish to present a convincing government.”

On the other hand, Saleh stressed “the insistence on implementing the agreement on unifying the sovereign positions after the formation of the government.”

This agreement was reached after several rounds of discussions between representatives that took place during the past months in the resort of Bouznika on the outskirts of the Moroccan capital, Rabat.