Sergio Leonel Agüero del Castillo, known as Kun Agüero, has just left Manchester City, a British team in which he played for ten seasons. Before leaving, however, the striker gave some gifts to the staff of the team coached by Pep Guardiola.

Agüero donated 60 Tag Hauer Formula 1 watches to former teammates and other employees, all bearing an engraving with the phrase: “Thank you! Kun Agüero“. He also gave a Range Rover Evoque SE Tech to a club warehouse worker, not by direct decision but through a lottery.. The player personally handed the keys to the warehouse keeper, whose name is Ally Marland, met in the parking lot of the training center.

The car, however, was promptly put up for sale on eBay at a price of 27,000 euros. Many have wondered why a humble employee of the club decided to get rid of a 2016 car with only 16900 km of use, whose value is still higher than the factory one due to its belonging to a cartel player. The decision made by man, however, was not dictated by greed. In fact, in addition to the fact that there are already cars in his family, it was decided to allocate part of the proceeds to a structure that welcomes minors in difficulty and the handicapped.

Five percent of the final sale value will go to the Derian House Children’s Hospice in Chorley. “We are aware of the work they do and how much they rely on donations to be able to work,” said the family. In the meantime, in the sales announcement, the car is already in a position to become a classic, given that the fact that the name of Agüero both on the booklet.