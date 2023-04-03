The president’s coup: “Il Pipita will take the field with us for a match. The day has yet to be decided”. The ex of Madrid, Naples and Juve is the first big name announced for the second edition

Aguero buys Higuain. One president, the other player. The first edition of the Kings League has just gone into the archives, but the “market” is already raging, which we write in quotation marks because here in Spain from Gerard Piqué on down they write and pronounce it exactly like this, in the Italian style.

Market — The 12 Kings League teams have their own fictitious budget, like in fantasy football, and can use it to move on the domestic market. Then there are the number 12 players, the stars, former professionals to be used once, for one or more matches.

The announcement — Well, yesterday the president of Kunisports, i.e. Kun Aguero, announced that he had taken on former national team mate Gonzalo Higuain for the next edition. “I don’t know when yet, but Pipita will take the field with us for a match. The day has yet to be decided,” Aguero said. See also The offer that Manchester City plans to make to Kun Agüero to return to the club

Boom Ronaldinho — The former player of Madrid, Napoli and Juve, among others, who retired a few months ago, is the first big name announced for the second edition of the Kings League. In the first, the bomb was Ronaldinho, who with his presence attracted over two million viewers, and then Saviola, Chicharito Hernandez, the world champion Capdevila, Aguero himself and various former La Liga players.

Space in Queens — But the market has just begun, it is reasonable to expect other surprises. Meanwhile, the selections for the Queens League, the first edition dedicated to women’s football, have begun, while the organization of the Brazilian Kings League tournament is progressing, with the start scheduled for January 7, 2024.

