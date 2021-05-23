Sergio Agüero has said goodbye to Manchester City like a legend. Time has placed the Argentine on that step in the history of a club With which he has won 15 titles, including five Premier League. Agüero walked on Saturday afternoon through the city center, where a commemorative mural has been painted with the image of his goal in the 93:20 minute against QPR, and before a photo was taken with all the trophies of his stage in the ‘citizens’. Fresh from injury, Kun was a substitute on the last league match, but entered the second half. On your first time in the area, Agüero twisted to finish off the outside and made it 4-0. Right after he finished his head in an image that could be frozen, turning his neck to perfection, making the final 5-0 against Everton, the last of their 260 goals with Manchester City.

Agüero’s records at Manchester City speak for themselves. In ten years he has faced 33 Premier League teams and scored a goal against 32, with the exception of Bolton, and is the top scorer for a single club in the competition beating Wayne Rooney with Manchester United. In addition, he holds the record for hat-tricks (12) with one more than Alan Shearer. Of the 260 goals he has scored with City, maximum gunner in the history of the club, 237 have been in the area, 23 away and another 47 were from penalties. Lastly, he is the only non-European footballer to win five Premier League titles.

The rest of the afternoon was a constant wait until Agüero left, which was garnished with goals from Manchester City against Everton. In total, a resounding 5-0 that serves as a springboard before the Champions League final. First De Bruyne scored from outside the area and then it was Gabriel Jesus who cut near Pickford and defined with the right. Before, Ederson saved a penalty that Ruben Dias committed and that Sigurdsson failed to transform. Already in the second half, Foden rounded the score and was substituted, a clear sign of his importance in seven days.