Manchester (Reuters)

Manchester City, competing in the English Premier League, announced today (Monday) that Sergio Aguero, the team’s all-time top scorer, will leave the club when his contract expires at the end of the current season.

The 32-year-old joined “City” in 2011, and scored 257 goals in 384 games, becoming the club’s historic goalscorer, winning four Premier League titles, the Federation Cup and five League Cup titles.