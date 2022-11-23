Argentina’s World Cup began with a sensational defeat against Saudi Arabia. From ESPN studies, the Kun Agüero comments on the test of Lautaro Martinez. For the former player, the one against Arabia was not the match for Toro: “It was not the match for Lautaro. It was a race where the attacker has to wait to see what happens. See if you have any rebounds, Lautaro had to stay between the two central defenders, because if he comes back, the defense will settle down.”