The Kun decides to retire after the heart problem encountered on October 30: “Happy for the decision I made”
The tears of Sergio Aguero. The Kun in the press conference announced it immediately: “I’m here to tell you that I will stop playing”. The Argentine striker of Barcelona is forced to retire after heart problems encountered on 30 October: “A very hard moment for the decision I made, but I am very happy, health comes first.”
December 15, 2021 (change December 15, 2021 | 12:39)
