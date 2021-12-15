Today it has been made official. After heart problems that had not remitted since last October, Kun Agüero has just retired as a footballer professional. The Barcelona, with Joan Laporta at the head, has organized a press conference to fire the Argentine. These have been some of the best statements you have made:
I was visibly excited, and in tears it took a lot to start: “I have decided to leave to play professional soccer, it is a very hard time. I am happy for this decision, it is for my health. I took it about ten days ago and because the doctors told me that there was no other option for me. “
He spoke of his stage as a player from the beginning: “It was my dream, I never thought I would go to Europe. I want to thank Independiente, Atlético who trusted me with 18 years, the City, what do you know what it is to me, and to Barcelona. Laporta contacted With me right away and since I arrived they treated me very well. Thanks to the selection, which is what I love the most“
The thanks did not end there: “Thanks to those I love, to those who worked with me and my colleagues, from Independent until Barcelona “. She was trying not to collapse in tears.
Then proceeded to broadcast a video with the best moments of Kun throughout his career, which undoubtedly stood out for that unforgettable goal to QPR that he gave the league to the City more than 40 years After the above. At the end, all the attendees (among whom were Antonio López, Guardiola or his teammates from Barcelona) they broke into applause
It was the turn of Joan Laporta: “We have been left with the desire at BarcelonaBut you have done the right thing and you have our full support. A player of world class and recognized worldwide. You already impressed us when you were in the Atlético de Madrid and we wish that you will get here earlier“
Regarding his stage in Barcelona, already more serene, Kun had it clear: Since I arrived they have treated me very well and They are very fans, I have noticed it on the street. I was surprised by that and the affection. I would have liked to help, but things happen for a reason. I am very happy “
“My first goal at the age of 17 and the first league goal with City are some of my best memories as a professional”
– Sergio Aguero
“It is a complicated decision, but I feel good. When I did my first physical test at the clinic, the doctors told me there was a very big chance that I could not continue and I began to mentalize. I had been processing it. When they called me and they said it was final it took me days to process it. Me I was hopeful, but no. Now I am fine, but it was difficult “
At a global level, he made the following balance: “Obviously It happens to me now with 33 and not younger. On the one hand proud of the race and Thank goodness what happened to me now and not before. I am very happy for the career I did
“In Barcelona I felt very loved from minute 1”
– On his adaptation to the city
You always want keep earning more things, but I feel very happy for the titles I have won and one I can always give more, but I did my best for me and for the club. In the end the player is in a team and not individual “
For Kun, these were the best moments of his career: “A very nice goal with Independent against Racing, I have nothing against them pero was 17 years old and it was the first goal cutest. In the Europa League with Atlético it was a happy moment.
In the City, the both with which we won the first Premier. Then there were many moments and the last one, in the America Cup. I had to be accompanying the boys, I played two or three games, but it was what we were looking for years ago. And I go with him last goal I did to Madrid“
What Agüero leaves to football: “Now I’m going to be calm, I will not do anything. The legacy? I prefer it to be the people the one that says what I deserve. This wrong to say that I’m a crack “
