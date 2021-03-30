March 29, 2021 will be remembered by the Manchester City fans as the day that the farewell to the club of its greatest historical scorer was confirmed. The Kun Aguero, ten seasons later, will pack. End speculation about its possible renewal. 257 goals in 384 games, so far, are reason enough for Etihad to dress up, everything that the pandemic allows, to fire one of the greats. The evolution of City has gone hand in hand with the Argentine’s goals. Now it’s time to assess the magnitude of the earthquake caused by such an announcement.

Agüero and Barça …

All season rumors have accompanied Agüero that will now intensify. With the unknown citizen out of the equation, appear Barcelona, ​​PSG and Juventus as ‘x’ to clear. And there is a tremendously important factor in your final destination, Leo Messi. Friendship between both It is known by all and the fact of being able to play together would add weights to the Blaugrana scale. In addition, the agreement was already close in mid-March, as reported by AS. The return of Joan Laporta to the Barça presidential chair adds a dose of illusion to the culé parish as far as Leo’s continuity is concerned and it is difficult to draw the signing of Agüero by Barça if it does not go hand in hand with an extension of the Rosario contract. They are communicating vessels.

… PSG …

But of course, the next suitor to be dealt with, PSG, would win many integers if Messi decided to leave in June, because, together with City, they are the top favorites if he 10 opt for a change of scenery. Besides of Messi factor, in Paris they have the Pochettino factor. And it is that the technician made it clear on his arrival at the Park of the Princes his love for him Kun and put up the number one summer priority sign. Real Madrid would not take their eyes off this possibility, since Agüero, Messi, Neymar and Mbappé would be too much star, and too much salary, in the same galaxy and the renewal of Kylian is still stranded …

… or Juventus

A conjugation of factors that the third party in discord in this race does not have, Juventus. In Turin they try to control their own earthquake, one of scale CR7And, for this, finding a partner to attack Cristiano seems fundamental. From Italy they pointed out that Agüero and Moise Kean were the options that best fit the future of the Vecchia Signora. In the Juve He would share a dressing room, a priori (Madrid is on the prowl), with a Cristiano who has been the great rival of his friend Messi throughout his career …

A lot of questions about the future of Agüero now that it is certain that the City is not an option. The fall of many pieces depends on your final decision. If he arrived at Barça, it could affect Haaland (Laporta’s goal). If he did it to PSG, the future of Icardi would cloud even more and the own Juve could reactivate your interest in Mauro … In addition to confirming a reality, in the Etihad now they must go for a forward of guarantees.

The City and its search for artillery

It is nothing new, since the names of Erling Haaland and Harry Kane have been around for a long time citizen. Guardiola, in the absence of gunpowder at the start of the season, has rebuilt City from the ground up. Rùben Dias and Stones have converted the skyblue on an (almost) impregnable rock and from there they have cemented their fantastic streak. Intractable in the Premier and favorites in the Champions League, the main objective for the summer is to reinforce the position that Agüero leaves orphaned, as Gabriel Jesus is not a killer as such.

The transfer market is like the ‘Everest‘, the sudoku hardest in the world. Of course, everything consists of starting to solve unknowns. The City wants a ‘9’. Kane and Haaland will not be simple operations, but nobody doubts the economic muscle that exists in the blue part of Manchester. If Levy long ago put an exorbitant price on his star, Dortmund have done the same: 170 million euros one, 180 the other. Real Madrid designed their roadmap with the Norwegian and with Mbappé as headliners.

If City can convince Erling, all efforts would have to focus on the Frenchman. Yes indeed, In the Etihad they would have a lot of cloth to cut, since in both cases there are more secondary actors in the fight: Manchester United, Chelsea … In short, an endless domino effect whose first piece, Agüero, has fallen, turned into an earthquake of great magnitude.