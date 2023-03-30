Agüero and Llanos, friends of Piqué, decipher Shakira’s enigmatic message

After the bombs Shakira has found in recent months with his musical successes, the last photograph that he uploaded to his Twitter account with the word did not go unnoticed ‘Chiaoscuro’.

(You may be interested: Piqué invoices without mentioning Shakira: the millionaire that Kings League left him)

The interpreter of ‘Monotonía’ showed her followers her casual look with the characteristic that it was framed between a shadow that generated a light and dark appearance.

The play on words used by the Colombian caused a stir among her followers, and immediately went viral as a new dart towards Piqué and his girlfriend Clara Chía.

‘Clara is dark…’

Agüero takes his chest live.

As it happened with the sShakira’s ession 53 with Bizarrapnumerous Youtubers reacted on their channels.

The Argentinian Sergio the ‘Kun’ Agüero and Ibai Llanos they referred to the singer’s enigmatic message during a live session.

“What does Chiaroscuro mean?” the Argentine told the streamer. And they began to speculate about the meaning, some time after Shakira’s publication.

“Like they are saying that Clara is dark. It may be like Clara is… dark,” said the former Argentine player.

His reaction, like Shakira’s message, also goes viral. Although during this live session, the former soccer player suffered from a cardiac arrhythma that caused alarm among his followers.

SPORTS

More sports news