As has become customary, at least at this start of the season, Klopp’s Manchester City and Liverpool are at the top of the Premier League as seeds one and two respectively. Guardiola’s team remains at the perfect pace, being able to boast 4 wins in 4 games, while the Reds remain undefeated with three wins and a draw for a total of 10 points from 12 played.
Another of the teams that, like City and the Liverpool team, can boast of having gone to the FIFA date without knowing defeat is precisely West Ham United. Team that closed the signing of categorical signings upon the closing of the market and that is having a very outstanding performance on the field. Right now, several of the footballers in the north London team are at the best point of their careers and, as happened with Declan Rice, they unleash the desire of the English giants, with the Moroccan defender Aguerd being one of them.
West Ham spent 32 million euros in the summer of 2022 for the signing of Nayef, who in just over a year has had an important sporting explosion, remembering that he also gave an excellent World Cup for his nation in Qatar 2022 Now, the 27-year-old defender is on Guardiola and Klopp’s wish list for January, although it won’t be easy. The Moroccan is untouchable within the ‘Hammers’ eleven and in the worst case scenario, the club will only sell him for a figure of at least double what he invested.
#Aguerd #Moroccan #raises #sighs #Klopp #Guardiola
