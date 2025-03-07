In June I saw the Europeans of Rome at home; In August, he disputed the Olympic final of Paris 2024. An adrenaline climb that led her to sit at the table with the best and which does not want to go down. Word and laughter … easy, willing to all questions, Águeda Marqués (Segovia, 25 years old) attended ABC on the phone to tell that intense summer, what feels in the elite platoon and how not to get out of there.

-How are you doing?

“I’m fine, well, a little bad; I don’t know what happened on this covered track, I haven’t stopped getting bad. But I hope to be prepared for Saturday (3,000 series). And in a way, I think that we can play a good role and with great desire.

“What objectives do you get?”

“What flows.” I’m going to enjoy it, I’m going to give everything, as always. International championships motivate me much more, seeing me with very good people. I’m going to give everything and see what happens.

“How did you change your life in this 2024, especially from the games?”

—In it it was something that did not expect me, to go to the final, and for the issue of interviews, which was also given a lot of hype, I did not expect so much impact at the media level, and in an Olympic Games. Yes, of course life changes you.

—It was a finalist in that 1,500 Parisian, and reaches the Netherlands as a 3,000 champion of Spain. What helps to train one test for the other?

“If you prepare 3,000, you can make a good 1,500.” But each test has its own, its specific training. The 1,500 gives you that spark. If you compete with more fondista people, and if the race does not come out very fast, you can defend yourself. You have a quite good plus. But the benefit is greater upside down: background races help you a lot in less distance races. Preparing 10,000 or 3,000, then I usually find myself very well in 1,500 because you take a very good aerobic base.

“And where does you feel more comfortable or do you want to feel comfortable in all?”

“I feel more comfortable in 1,500.” I consider that it is my test and the rhythm is natural to me. For me it is much easier to carry that rhythm even if it is not preparing it. But I also feel very good in 3,000 or 10,000 tests, more in the background, but because I work more and put more than my part. I don’t get so natural.

“And how do you prepare your head?”

“In long races there are more options for your mind to go.” But I don’t know how I do it. I don’t think much (laughs) either. 3,000 is the justite not to start thinking. Tests such as 5,000 and 10,000 are more mental. I have done only two 5,000 in my life, and I see it criminal. It’s not that you get rid of. But you have a very strong, very agonizing rhythm and your body what you want is to stop this suffering as soon as possible. You are disconcentrated and mentally a very strong barrier that you have to work.

“How is you focusing on a strategy and not going crazy with what others do?”

“I don’t know, in the end to me it represents me to focus on oneself, what one can control.” Because what others do I can’t control it. I always go out to try what I know how to do and what I can do.

“And how do you get off those four minutes in 1,500 (it has 4: 03.78)?”

“Uye, then … tell me (laughs).” I think I’m going to get off those four minutes. I really believe it, that I look capable, and it is simply working just like last year and that the body lets me show all that work. You have to listen to oneself, especially for the injuries, to respect us. Continue working and be constant.

“He dated in Paris that she is among the best, motivates to continue like this or relax because it has already been achieved?”

—The year of the games and the games themselves have taken away from me not a weight off, but they have made me feel for the first time made as a athlete. If I die right now nothing happens. I can die to taste. I have achieved my dream, and I have been immensely happy. And it will be complicated that some experience improves it. But of course. From there, you get stronger objectives. The international level goes up and you also want to improve and be there with them.

“What is happening lately that so many records are improved?”

“I don’t know what is due, really.” But real follies are being made. All I can do is take off my hat, but I don’t have the magical key.

“There is still too many doping cases …

“Before I scratched me a lot because I think she is superinjusto and removes many opportunities to athletes that are clean.” But I have shown myself and with my partner (Adrián Ben) that can be reached by being clean and doing it well. And I prefer not to think about it because he eats you, he eats you and does not take you anywhere. Doping will not disappear, it will always be there, it is a reality, so I prefer to think more about it.

“The team is very excited and, above all, very good atmosphere.” Is it real, there are no pikes or competencies?

“For me, a very important part of athletics are the people with whom you share it.” It is wonderful that there is a good vibes in the team, because it is what you are going to stay with when you leave this world. It’s the best, really. And also, set some goals; go for them; They drive you to be better. Having those goals hooks a lot.

“Have you had any downturn, with so many kilometers on top?”

“In winter, my maximum has been 150 kilometers, I have never gone from that number.” Normally it ranges between 120 and 140. In the time of competitions, less. I love to train. The best thing about training is how you feel later, what do you say, how good, I feel superb today and you are superfeliz. And the worst when you die in a very hard series. I am usually happy going to train. It gives me more laziness when we have double session, because we usually be burst from the morning. But the main session, I go with great happiness every day.