In the rulings of the Constitutional Court on the appeals for protection of the politicians convicted in the ERE case, the former Minister of Economy of the Andalusian Government, Carmen Martínez Aguayo, has come off particularly well. The court recognises that she did not commit embezzlement, a crime for which she was sentenced by the Court of Seville, and which was later ratified by the Supreme Court, to six years in prison, which was substantiated in a year and a half in prison until, at the beginning of June, the third degree of imprisonment was applied to her. A woman of few words, this Saturday the PSOE of Andalusia has broadcast an interview in which the former politician complains about the attitude of the PP after the rulings of the Constitutional Court were known and blames the party for not respecting the legitimacy of the court of guarantees.

