Aguascalientes will celebrate 448 years as a city with a concert by the Colombian singer Juanes, this October 22.

The Aguascalientes Tourism Secretariat confirmed that the city’s anniversary will be celebrated as part of the LATAM TOUR 2023 of Juanes, admission will be free.

The event will take place in Plaza de la Patria at 7:00 p.m., according to the Ministry of Tourism, days before the singer will perform at the National Auditorium on October 19.

Juanes is a Colombian singer with hits like ‘La camisa negra’, ‘Es por ti’, ‘A Dios le pido’, ‘Volverte a ver’, among others.

Facebook Viva Aguascalientes

The artist is also an activist, advocates for peace in his country and supports victims of violence. In 2022, he was recognized with the International Peace Prize awarded by PeaceTech Lab (PTL).

Juanes created the ‘Mi Sangre’ foundation, which is dedicated to promoting peace through music and culture. It seeks to promote the leadership that young people have and keep them away from environments of violence.