Aguascalientes, Aguascalientes.- Search Aguascalientes breaking the record for the largest chaska in the world, this during the “Festival del Elote y la Chaska” on February 18 and 19.

‘The giant chaska’ will be 200 liters and when you reach the goal will be given to attendees of the Festival, reported the Ministry of Tourism.

This is part of the activities of the first “Corn and Chaska Festival”In addition, the ‘Chaskatlón’ will be held, which is a botargas race in which the first three places will win a surprise prize.

The most original Chaska Contest will also be held, which seeks to promote gastronomy and tourism in Aguascalientes. The first three places will receive prize money.

In addition, karaoke, concerts and sales from local merchants will be held on the two days of the event.

The first Elote and Chaska Festival will be held on February 18 and 19 on the Island of San Marcos from 3:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

