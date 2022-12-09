Aguascalientes.- The Diocese of Aguascalientes reported on the traditional dozen in honor of the Virgin of Guadalupe, which started from November 30.

On Wednesday, November 30 with the Skylight or March of the Torches, but the main day is Monday, December 12.

The vicar of the Sanctuary of Guadalupe in Aguascalientes, Ramiro Pérez reported that for 12 days the state parishes will make pilgrimage to the Sanctuary of the Virgin of Guadalupe as a symbol of faith, according to El Sol del Centro.

The Sanctuary of the Virgin of Guadalupe will have a cultural poster that the Saturday, December 10, the play ‘When this ends’ will be performed of the Mala Hierba collective at 9:00 p.m.

While on Sunday, December 11 at 10:00 p.m., there will be fireworks show and the burning of the pyrotechnic castle.

While inside the Sanctuary of the Virgin of Guadalupe the Sunday, December 10 at 9:00 p.m. you will be serenaded with the mornings to the Mother of Jesus Christ.

The Monday December 12 at 00:00 hours there will be a Midnight Masslater from 4 in the morning to 7 masses will be held.

Later at 8:00 a.m. there will be a pilgrimage with mariachis and skirmishes, an hour later members of the city’s ballet and folkloric dance.

At 11:00 am the Christian movement, an hour later the pilgrimage of bakers, at 12:00 pm there will be the Mass of the Roses presided over by Bishop Juan Espinoza Jiménez.

Subsequently, more pilgrimages will be made to the 22:00 hours go to the burning of gunpowder.