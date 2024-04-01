Aguascalientes has the cheapest supermarket in the central-northern region to buy the basic basket, the Federal Consumer Prosecutor's Office reported today, Monday April 1st (Profeco).

The Walmart supermarket located in the La Concepción neighborhood has the basic basket at 712.80 pesos, informed the head of the ProfecoDavid Aguilar Romero.

For reference, the most expensive supermarket in the region is Ley located in the Juntas de Humaya neighborhood in Culiacán, Sinaloa; To purchase the basic basket you need 999.95 pesos.

The prices are for the 24 basic necessities for a week for a family of four.

This information is released every week by the owner of the Profecoin its section 'Who's who essential products' in the presidential conference 'La Mañanera'.