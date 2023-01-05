During the morning of this Thursday, January 5, 2023, violent acts were recorded in the capital city of Sinaloa, Culiacán, which were condemned by the different state security institutions, urging the population not to leave their homes in order to to stay safe. What seemed like a violent morning became the memory of the terrible Culiacanazo, which is now called by Internet users as “The Culiacanazo 2.0“. After the blockades, burning of vehicles and shootings in different parts of the city, authorities have shielded the airport and the prison of Aguaruto.

It has been confirmed that members of the Secretariat of National Defense and the National Guard, remain on the outskirts of the Aguaruto prison, in a so-called shielding of the area where detonations between opposing groups have been heard. An attempt is made to maintain security inside the prison to prevent inmates from escaping as happened in the first Culiacanazo.

According to the first reports that emerged during the early morning, there were shots and clashes in the Jesús María community, where the alleged arrest of an organized crime leader was presumed. Later, the alleged arrest of Ovidio Guzmán, son of El Chapo Guzmán, would be confirmed, who at this time would have already been transferred to Military Camp no. 1 in Mexico City.

The Sinaloa Public Security Secretariat confirmed through its official Twitter account that, Culiacán Prison has reinforced security in support of SEDENA and the National Guardwho are currently working in conjunction with the State Police.

Aguaruto Prison calm, according to authorities.

As reported, so far there have been no evasions or excesses inside the prison, and the burning that has been visible from different places on its periphery, they point out, is only garbage. However, security deployment work inside and outside the penitentiary continues.

The Culiacán International Airport maintains security reinforcement, and through a statement, reported the closure of its facilities and stoppage of activities. For passenger safety, the airport will remain closed from 8:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 5, 2023.

In addition, they informed through Twitter that those passengers who have a pending flight should contact their respective airline to avoid showing up at their facilities, and follow the security instructions, through official channels.

Culiacán International Airport makes recommendations to passengers with departure and destination to Culiacán.

Culiacán airport taken over by armed men

On the morning of this day, the Culiacán airport was taken over by groups of armed men. Hours later, planes from the Mexican Air Force arrived at the facilities; the transfer of Ovidio Guzmán to Mexico City came to light.

VIDEO: Moments of terror at the Culiacán Airport

Upon arrival of the planes belonging to the FAM, they were attacked with bullets.

The Mazatlán International Airport has also suspended activities just like in Culiacán. Aeroméxico informed its passengers that it cancels operations scheduled for this day to the cities of Culiacán, Los Mochis and Mazatlán.

