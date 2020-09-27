Discrepancies between the Government and the Community of Madrid increase. From the central Executive they insist on the need to confine the entire city and municipalities that exceed 500 infections per 100,000 inhabitants, as Salvador Illa, Minister of Health, stated this Friday. However, Isabel Díaz Ayuso prefers to continue choosing to restrict only the most affected areas. However, the president is willing to establish this criterion as long as that closure is also decreed in the rest of Spanish municipalities and that they be done PCR tests in Barajas, in the AVE and in the rest of trips by train, according to the Ser string.

In the middle of this pitched battle, the vice president of the Community of Madrid, Ignacio Aguado, has asked for a truce. “A political ceasefire is urgently needed “, has written in his official Twitter account, where he has indicated that the people of Madrid “deserve” that the politicians agree “jointly” on the measures to protect their health, so them has urged to be “at the height“. Along these lines, he claims to have transferred Salvador Illa and Carolina Darias, Minister of Territorial Policy, “The need to continue with the meetings” between the Community of Madrid and the central government to jointly agree on the measures in Madrid.

Bouza resigned because of these differences

The latest consequence of this growing tension between the central and Madrid governments has been the resignation of the resignation of Dr. Emilio Bouza as spokesman for the COVID-19 Group of the Community of Madrid just 48 hours after being appointed to the post after his election by consensus between the regional and central governments. Apparently he made the decision after the meeting between Pedro Sánchez and Díaz Ayuso, due to the discrepancies he saw between the two.

Bouza had only participated in one group meeting, which was maintained last Thursday by the Minister Illa, the Minister of Territorial Policy and Public Function, Carolina Darias and the councilors Ignacio Aguado and Enrique Ruiz-Escudero. This appointment was used to make its official presentation.

The government prepares to act

As revealed The newspaper, from Moncloa they would be willing to act forcefully to contain the expansion of the coronavirus in Madrid, the current epicenter of infections in Spain. Behind the ultimatum released by Illa on friday when asked the Community to review the measures and follow the recommendations, from Moncloa they hope that Ayuso rectifies and tightens the restrictions, but they are also prepared to “take control” if necessary. “We are studying the subject in depth, while we wait for Madrid to review its measurements. There are many possibilities of reaction and none is ruled out“, sources of the Executive aware of the decision-making process in said medium have stated.

El Periódico maintains that one of the options that arises is to apply the general public health law of 2011, which would be the softest because it would not entail removing autonomic powers. But The Government does not rule out decreeing the state of alarm either in Madrid to have a broader field of action. A third option would be to apply the decree law of a new normal, of June 9. “Exceptionally and when reasons of extraordinary gravity or urgency so require, the General State Administration will promote, coordinate or adopt, in accordance with its powers, whatever measures are necessary to ensure compliance with the provisions of this royal decree-law, with the collaboration of the autonomous communities “, collects article 3 of the norm.