They shine all over the place! marine water is one of the most beloved cumbia orchestras in Peru. As in the case of other well-known bands, the musical company was formed by the family Quiroga Querevalu, specifically the children of the marriage. From a very young age, the musicians José, Luis and Manuel Quiroga worked in the media as a hobby and today they are reaping all the effort they put into it.

That is why we will tell you the story of the talented blood relatives who worked hard to have the name that the musical group originally from Sechura, Piura has today. Do you want to know more about them and what are they currently doing? Next, we will give you all the details.

YOU CAN SEE: Agua Marina announces a concert in the Parque de la Exposición: when and at what time will its presentation be?

How were the beginnings of Agua Marina?

Agua Marina is a family business that started as part of the hobby of the brothers Manuel and José Quiroga Querevalu. The two of them started playing instruments, such as guitar and bass, from a very young age. According to the version of the main voice of the orchestra, the one who had a great future in music was the second in mention, since he did it very naturally. His father was a fan of records of classical melodies, rock and others, but he never showed skills to handle any instrument.

Marine water in its beginnings. Photo: GLR

The married couple Quiroga Querevalu they saw the enthusiasm of their offspring and decided to sell one of the boats owned by the head of the family to boost the artistic career of their heirs. That allowed them to buy some good quality equipment. After that, they had a family meeting to choose the name they would carry as a band. In this way, someone close to them proposed the name because of the variety they had when playing musical genres and how difficult it was all the way they had to go to achieve the much-awaited fame.

This was announced by the singer and founder jose quiroga in the interview he gave a few months ago to the journalist Carlos Orozco. On the night of October 23, 1976, they decided to perform for the first time for a special date, since that day was the feast of the Virgen de las Mercedes. From there they began to play outside the north of the country and, little by little, the brothers Luis and Teófilo Quiroga Querevalu joined. Until today they have recorded and published more than 30 albums and are among the most listened to orchestras in Peru.

YOU CAN SEE: Agua Marina: know the origin of the name of one of the most popular orchestras in Peru

Who are the Quiroga brothers?

As we mentioned above, the brothers best known by the followers of Agua Marina are José and Manuel Quiroga Querevalu. Although they are not the only ones who are focused on the business growth of the cumbia orchestra, they are in charge of showing their faces to the public. That is why we constantly see them starring in video clips or leading the concerts they offer around Peru and the world.

The first is 62 years old and is very popular for being the musical director of the group from Piura. The second has stood out a lot for his participation as a musician and is 64. The leader of the entire symphony has children who have developed their careers on their own, but have inherited their father’s talent, since from time to time he They play “Yesterday” by The Beatles, according to the businessman’s version.

YOU CAN SEE: Agua Marina announces tour in the United States for its 46 years of creation: which cities will it visit?

What are the Quiroga brothers currently doing in Agua Marina?

Although the brothers José and Manuel Quiroga Querevalú began as bassists, guitarists and singers, over time they have only dedicated themselves to perfecting their techniques in each of their roles for the Agua Marina orchestra, which is one of the most ordered for almost 50 years.

That’s why, as we said before, the first brother is the musical director and rules the entire organization. Within each presentation that the band makes, he continues to develop as the main voice and bassist. In the same way, his brother Manuel de él is in charge of having the first bass of the entire symphony.

#Agua #Marina #Quiroga #brothers #role #play #orchestra