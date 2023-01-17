marine water announced the cancellation of their concerts for the month of January in the city of Lima due to the state of emergency decreed by the Government of Dina Boluarte in the capital, Callao and the south of the country. Through their official networks, the cumbia group broke the news that generated hundreds of reactions among their fans. “We communicate the postponement until further notice of our scheduled events ”, reads in its text. He stressed that this provision of the executive force to make such a decision.

They regretted the situation that would be affecting many of their followers and sent a message of strengthening in the face of the crisis. “May our Peruvian families have the strength to handle this difficult situation,” they added.

“Our respect, affection and gratitude is always with you”, ended the announcement of the orchestra originally from northern Peru.

Agua Marina cancels January shows. Photo: capture/Instagram

Agua Marina and a bad start to the year due to the crisis in Peru

This month of January 2023, Agua Marina was forced to cancel some presentations in Lima and some regions due to the crisis and violence in our country.

On January 12 they were going to perform on the anniversary of San Juan de Lurigancho, however, this show was canceled for mourning the victims of those who died in Juliaca. The band was going to sing at the Metro supermarket in La Hacienda and it was free.

Agua Marina suffers an attack during a concert in Chile

On January 7, Agua Marina appeared at a venue in Santiago, Chile. There, a shooting took place and the orchestra had to stop its presentation to safeguard the public. Fortunately, there were no victims to regret.

Later, they spoke. “Thank God, both our human group and the public that accompanies us are well, but these events put us in a position in which it is up to us to report not only to you, but to the authorities,” they communicated.