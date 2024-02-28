Talk about Marine Water is to refer to one of the largest groups in Peru for its musical legacy and for everything it has built with effort year after year. Recently, he has made news again, but not precisely because of an event in the artistic field, but because of an unusual event that occurred just two days ago at one of his concerts. The musicians and even the attendees became alert; However, fortunately nothing serious happened.

What happened at the last Agua Marina concert?

Agua Marina completed one of its days in a show offered in the district of Chilca for its anniversary week until a short circuit on the LED screen caused the show to stop due to security measures.

As seen in videos shared by the TikTok platform, 'Pepe' Quiroga was singing one of the group's most emblematic songs when an incident on the main stage alerted them.

Apparently, the short circuit occurred due to rain. In the clips you can see how the smoke took over the stage while the musicians got out of danger by getting off the stage.

However, one of the facts that caught the most attention was that 'Pepe' Quiroga knew how to remain calm and did not leave the stage until what happened was resolved. It was also observed that firefighters assisted on the front line to prevent the situation from escalating.

Did the Agua Marina concert continue in Chilca?

After a few minutes, the incident could be resolved and Marine Water He continued to delight his loyal audience with his best musical hits. Attendees waited patiently for tranquility to be restored. The residents of Chilca applauded the group after the event and continued with the entire celebration of the anniversary week.

On the other hand, users on social networks congratulated 'Pepe' Quiroga for the reaction he had. “The captain never abandons his ship”, “Agua Marina did not stop and without a screen he continued singing. Teachers”, “Agua Marina, the best group”, “We want Agua Marina forever”, “Agua Marina, a group full of challenges. My total admiration”, “'Pepe' Quiroga is a good leader, he does not let himself be discouraged by fear. He is for the solution. Soul of a leader. Blessings”, “'Pepe' Quiroga stays until the last. What a crack!”, “He is a professional and respectful of his audience. Seawater the best!”, “My captain never gives up. Always staying calm”, “Very good. Congratulations, Mr. Quiroga. An example to follow until the last”, reads among the comments that stand out the most.

The musical legacy of Agua Marina

Agua Marina, one of the most emblematic groups of Peruvian cumbia, has left an impressive and lasting musical legacy. Founded in Sechura, Piura, in 1976, the band has made a significant impact not only on the Peruvian music scene, but also on the international cumbia scene.

Agua Marina's musical legacy is characterized by its rich discography, its ability to innovate and adapt to change, its profound cultural influence, its intergenerational connection with fans, its numerous recognitions and its role as a source of inspiration for future generations of musicians. .