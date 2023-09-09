Attention! marine water has a new date for its 47th anniversary. Although the initial date was September 30, due to the fact that the San Marcos Stadium was closed, the group rescheduled its event for November 25.

YOU CAN SEE: Agua Marina: why doesn’t the orchestra release covers and why do they say it’s different from other groups?

Agua Marina reschedules concert for anniversary

The grouping marine water was affected when the San Marcos Stadium was closed on September 3 by the Municipality of Lima after residents and students of the campus denounced, since July 2023, the constant noise to which they were exposed.

Faculties such as Letters and Human Sciences and Electrical and Electronic Engineering reported, on their social networks, about the strong and constant noise they hear when they attend classes due to the musical events that take place in theSt. Mark’s Stadium.

Agua Marina reschedules concert. Photo: Facebook/Marine Water

Which guest artists will be at the 47th anniversary of Agua Marina?

“The songs that have most permeated the public will be the ones chosen. We are still preparing them, we have a few weeks left. We want to give the greatest amplitude to the people because they are going to attend from all parts of Peru (…). Apart from this repertoire , also at the concert for the anniversary we are going to offer the public collaborations with other artists, who are going to interpret our songs and perhaps we will also play songs of their authorship,” he said.jose quirogapairto the Republic.

YOU CAN SEE: Agua Marina, Giuliana Rengifo and other artists in concert of the Piura Telethon: when and where will it be?

He ‘Peru’s Richest Water‘ was invited by theTeam 5on their 50th anniversary, so they asked if the orchestra led by Christian Yaipén would sing with them. “They are our friends (…). So, we hope they give us the honor of being present at our show,” they commented.

Other concerts affected by the closure of the San Marcos Stadium

DJ Tiësto, Manowar, The Weeknd, Swedish House Mafia and Rauw Alejandro are some of the artists who have also suffered.

#Agua #Marina #reschedules #concert #anniversary #San #Marcos #Stadium