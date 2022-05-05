sea ​​water is one of the most symbolic cumbia groups in the Peru and, this Thursday, May 5, the members of the iconic orchestra are in mourning. The relatives of Eduardo Zapata Querevalu confirmed the death of the singer to his 70 years old causing consternation among the public.

The music scene from Piura regrets this news given that, despite overcoming the serious illness caused by COVID-19, Eduardo Zapata Querevalú was unable to face the consequences left by this virus and his heart did not continue to beat.

Announcement of the death of Eduardo Zapata Querevalú

This news was announced by his son Eduardo Zapata Perez through his official Facebook account in which thousands of users sympathized with the loss of the musical icon: “Today, May 5, my father, Don Eduardo Francisco, went to heaven. Zapata Querevalu. May mommy Mary guide you Pa, may they introduce you to the Son and he, our Lord Jesus Christ, take you by the hand to the Almighty Father. After a black night the sun will rise”, says the description of this statement.



Who was Eduardo Zapata Querevalú?

Eduardo Zapata was a member and composer of the Piuran group Agua Marina, who together with his companions had their first presentation at the Committee of Ladies of the Civil Guard of Segura, on August 30, 1976.

At that time, Eduardo Zapata was in charge of second guitar and backing vocals on northern cumbia hits. In addition, he was the creator of “Your name”, “Do not get away from me”, “I can never forget you”, among other musical themes. However, the apex of his musical career came when he composed “Oh, Francisco, good friend”, a creation that became the hymn to await the arrival of Pope Francis in 2018.