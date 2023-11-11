Marine Water promised to make thousands of his followers dance at a concert for his 47th anniversary, to be held at the San Marcos Stadium; However, via social networks, the group spoke out and canceled the event due, they claim, to the poor administration of Saint Mark. In addition, they announced that the refund of the money for the tickets will be Teleticket.

Communiqué from Agua Marina. Photo: Facebook capture.

Why did Agua Marina cancel the concert and what does the San Marcos administration have to do with it?

Marine Water wrote an extensive statement, which reads: “We write to you to make known the unfortunate discomfort we are going through. We have been working committed to celebrating our 47 years, The first date was September 30 at the San Marcos Stadium; However, as you know, that date had to be rescheduled due to unrelated issues, (…) the date proposed by the administration of the Stadium of Saint Mark it was for him November 25; However, since such a commitment was made, the authorities in charge they have only hindered us in the preparations for our event, making it impossible “That, as artists, we can offer you the first-class show in the agreed time.”

Agua Marina is one of the most beloved groups in Peru. Photo: Facebook

Later, they continued: “We feel that we have been mistreated as artists. We have witnessed an administration that is not very collaborative, informal, and that prioritizes the presentations of foreign artists.. (…) We see ourselves in the painful need to announce the cancellation of the Nuestro Horizonte concert – 47 years due to the contractual breach due to inexcusable cause on the part of the General Directorate of the Administration of the National University of San Marcos”.

Where to claim a refund for tickets to the Agua Marina concert?

After Marine Water announced that, due to poor management of the National University of San Marcoshis concert is cancelled, he pointed out that to request a refund for the amount it is essential to contact Teleticket.

What did the San Marcos administration say after the Agua Marina accusations?

After the Quiroga brothers pointed out to the administration of the house of studies to put “obstacles” to carry out completely normally and hundreds are affected by the cancellation of the important event, the house of studies has not yet issued a statement nor does he comment on it.

