marine water and Nectar They have been in the music industry for years, so they have become cumbia groups who claim to make everyone who attends one of their concerts dance. This is the reason why thousands of people seek to hire them to animate special events, such as weddings and birthdays.

If that is your case, we will tell you how much does each one charge and for how many hoursso that you can save and can hire one of these groups, which ensure to make your party unforgettable.

How much does Agua Marina charge for a private presentation?

It is public knowledge that these orchestras have a fairly high fee. In the case of Agua Marina, the group founded by the Quiroga brothers charges S/60,000 for four hours, while, for a holiday like New Years or National Holidays, they can charge up to S/80,000 and S/90,000.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B077J6XF58I

How much does Nectar charge for a private presentation?

The group led by the nickname ‘Bomboncito de la Cumbia’, Deyvis Orosco, charges around S/20,000 for a three-hour concert. According to his own representative, this price can increase up to S / 35,000 if the contracting party wishes to have the full band. However, he assures that fun and dancing will not be lacking.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=suQwLMFnulc

And you? Would you pay this amount to be able to listen to one of the two most famous cumbia groups in the history of Peru?

