The Peruvian singer Mauricio Mesones He premiered his new song “When You Calm”, in collaboration with the emblematic cumbia orchestra Agua Marina. The song is available on all music platforms from Friday, April 30.

“For me it is an honor to record with Agua Marina, I have deep admiration for his career and his legacy. This theme has a special meaning, since they are the living icons of culture and cumbia in Peru ”, commented Mesones about this musical project, as part of his album Viaje tropical.

For his part, José Quiroga expressed his admiration for the artist’s work and was happy with the result. “National talent deserves respect and a lot of support, because they make a great effort to make a production. Mauricio has tenacity, I have seen him work and I know his impetus to get ahead, “he said.

In addition, the director of the norteño group is confident that the public will like the single. “The melody reaches the heart and I’m sure they will like it,” he said.

“When you are quiet” is the second installment of Mauricio Mesones’ next album, because in February he released “La cumbia del amor”, a song that has the Peruvian jungle as the location of his video clip.

“With this album I want to pay tribute to the cumbia of Peru. In each song we launch we visit a different place in order to show the beauty of our land. For this theme we chose the north, Casa de Agua Marina. These days of recording have been an apprenticeship together with maestro José Quiroga, I am very happy with the result ”, concluded the former Bareto.

